Five scientific institutions in Germany are currently working together on self-learning production plants that use process data for the permanent optimization of manufacturing. The initiative is aimed at making the settlement of photovoltaic factories in Germany and Europe attractive again.From pv magazine Germany The manufacture of high-tech solar cells and modules requires many complex production processes and materials and the volume of data in production is correspondingly high. According to five scientific institutes from the German state of Baden-Württemberg, this is a great opportunity ...

