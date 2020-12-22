Michael Nunoo Launches New Personal, Professional Website

WATERVLIET, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Expert network engineer Michael Nunoo recently launched a new personal and professional website, showcasing his career and educational highlights and the various blogs and interviews he has been featured in online.

At university, Michael Nunoo first began studying biomedical science. However, after taking an internship in computer science, he realized that this was where his true passion lied. So, after graduating, Nunoo enrolled in computer science classes until he achieved his dream of getting a job as a network engineer.

Beyond completing an undergraduate degree in university and taking computer science classes post-graduation, Nunoo's new website also lists the various certifications he has earned relating to his field. Such certifications include Cisco Certified Network Associate, Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Routing and Switching certification, and AWS Solution Architect Associate and Professional.

In addition to all of these educational achievements, Nunoo continues to improve his skills, which is why he is in the midst of completing his IT Information Management and Advanced Cloud Networking certifications.

Nunoo's new website also describes his current role, working as a network engineer for a large organization in Watervliet, New York. At this organization, he plays an integral role, ensuring all communication systems are running smoothly and that all employees are able to access work files over the internet.

Outside of his career and educational achievements, Michael Nunoo's website has an entire Media section, in which the blog articles and interviews Nunoo has been included in are featured. Nunoo has provided his insight on everything from the evolution of jazz music to the best ways to keep network infrastructure strong amid the pandemic. He has been featured on several esteemed websites, including Ideamensch, Thrive Global, WEBKU, and Medium.

For more information, please visit http://michaelnunoo.com/.

About Michael Nunoo

Michael Nunoo is a network engineer from Watervliet, New York. He currently works for a large organization, where he handles the communication systems, ensuring they are functioning smoothly across all channels. He holds several professional certifications. Outside of work, Nunoo is a gospel jazz musician who plays the trumpet in a band called Let's Worship.

Contact Information:

Michael Nunoo

Email: connect@michaelnunoo.com

SOURCE: Michael Nunoo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622001/Michael-Nunoo-Launches-New-Personal-Professional-Website