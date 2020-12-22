Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that Ronald-Peter Stoeferle has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Stoeferle is Managing Partner and Fund Manager at Incrementum AG, based in Liechtenstein. He manages a fund that invests based on the principles of the Austrian School of Economics and is an author of the well respected annual "In Gold We Trust" report. Mr. Stoeferle has provided consulting services for Tudor Gold since March 2017.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold stated, "We are pleased to welcome Ronni to our Board of Directors at this important next stage of development for Tudor Gold. We are excited to have one of the most recognized and leading gold experts in the world joining us. Ronni is a highly respected and seasoned gold expert and we look forward to benefitting from his market insight and broad industry network."

Mr. Stoeferle stated, "I am very proud to be given this opportunity and look forward to my role as a Board Member at Tudor Gold. I have known Walter Storm and followed his work for more than a decade now. The skilled management team around Walter Storm that is exploring the Treaty Creek property, which lies next to the world-class projects of Seabridge Gold and Pretium Resources, makes Tudor Gold an extraordinary company in the gold space. The Company plans to publish it's maiden resource for the 'Goldstorm Zone' in the coming months and this could be amongst the largest new gold discoveries made in the last decades in North America."

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

