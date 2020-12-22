Longi and Tongwei have both seen changes in ownership in recent days. Meanwhile, Maxwell Technology has unveiled a plan to build a heterojunction cell factory Jiangsu Province and the Henan Group has entered PV glass and module production.Chinese private equity firm Hillhouse Capital announced on Sunday that it became the second-largest shareholder of China-based monocrystalline module maker Longi. The company agreed to acquire 226 million shares at a price of RMB70 per share for a total value of RMB15.8 billion ($2.4 billion). After the transaction was announced, the stock value of Longi jumped ...

