JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) JSC VTB Bank: Natalia Dirks elected as member of the Management Board 22-Dec-2020 / 16:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Natalia Dirks elected as member of the Management Board On December 22nd, VTB Supervisory Council passed a resolution to elect Natalia Dirks as the member of the Bank's Management Board. Her appointment will become effective upon approval of her candidacy by the Bank of Russia. In this capacity, she will report to the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Vadim Kulik. As a member of the Management Board, Natalia Dirks will continue to overseeing operational business support, which includes conducting and supporting key banking operations, transactions processing, operational control, cash and cards circulation, administering ATMs, documents storage, and countering transactional fraudulent activities. Additional responsibilities will also include building up the digital back office, implementation of projects for the transition to paperless document management, the development of an electronic format for interaction with government agencies, as well as working on the robotisation of processes which is taking place across the Bank's functions. "Last year, VTB launched a large-scale digital transformation programme, which affects all areas of activities and includes, among other things, the transfer of the main operational processes to digital. Natalia Dirks has significant managerial experience in transforming support functions and improving the quality of service for external and internal customers, and, importantly, is able to create cohesive geographically distributed teams of like-minded people. I am confident that her appointment as a member of VTB Management Board will contribute to improving the efficiency of banking processes and the quality of VTB's customer service" Vadim Kulik said. Reference Natalia Germanovna Dirks has been working in the banking sector for more than 25 years. From 1998 to 2010, she worked in senior positions in the Russian division of the Intesa Sanpaolo banking group, and from 2010 to 2019, she managed the operational function of Sberbank. In January 2020, she joined VTB Group as Head of the Business Operations Support Department - Senior Vice President of the Bank. She was also awarded with the commendation of the President of the Russian Federation. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 90190 EQS News ID: 1157033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 22, 2020 10:24 ET (15:24 GMT)