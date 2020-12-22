Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US93964W1080 Washington Prime Group Inc. 22.12.2020 US93964W4050 Washington Prime Group Inc. 23.12.2020 Tausch 9:1

SE0007704788 Stillfront Group AB [publ] 22.12.2020 SE0015346135 Stillfront Group AB [publ] 23.12.2020 Tausch 1:10

US4617305093 Investors Real Estate Trust 22.12.2020 US15202L1070 Investors Real Estate Trust 23.12.2020 Tausch 1:1

CA4283041099 HEXO Corp. 2 2.12.2020 CA4283043079 HEXO Corp. 23.12.2020 Tausch 4:1

