Neutra Corp: Neutra to Debut New Look on Website, Giving Customers and Investors a Fresh View of Company

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / As 2020 draws to a rapid close, Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK:NTRR) is busy revamping the company's website so that it can open the new year with a bright new look and messaging. Neutra's existing website - neutrainc.com - has used the same format for more than a year - an eternity in Internet marketing.

"New year, new look," said Neurta Corp. CEO Sydney Jim. "A website is your face to the world. The current site just doesn't reflect our vibrancy and vitality as a company. We want to show that Neutra has arrived. If you're a customer, our website should make you excited to learn more about our products. If you're investor, it should make you feel comfortable putting your money into a successful venture that's going to continue to grow."

Last week, Neutra looked back at its progress during 2020. Highlights included:

a fresh influx of funding

the retiring of convertible debt

the opening of manufacturing facilities in the Greater Houston area

the rollout of several new gummies and a pain relief cream

expansion into equipment rental and consulting

the hiring of a national sales team

The coming year looks as if it holds great promise for the company and its wholly owned subsidiary VIVIS. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed demand for quality hemp-based CBD products like those VIVIS manufactures and markets. According to market research group Brightfield, 40 percent of CBD users said they have increased their consumption of these products in recent months.

To learn more about VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

