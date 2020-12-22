Sean Reger-Flores Details How COVID-19 is Impacting Entrepreneurs

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Entrepreneurs are navigating radical changes in their business model due to the global pandemic which has ushered in a new normal - one that is being defined through experiential learning, says Sean Reger-Flores. Businesses across the spectrum are assessing and managing risk and their organizations' innovation capacity in order to deliver services and goods to their tech-savvy customers. As such entrepreneurs both within organizations as well as those spearheading novel startups need to create an environment that fosters rapid innovation coupled with the ability to quickly pivot to deliver services and goods to meet the consumption needs during the pandemic with the ability to flex to a new consumption model in a post-COVID era. In fact, for entrepreneurs in a COVID-affected sector, if their businesses lack the ability to be fungible and rapidly mirror the change in consumer demand consumption their doors will be closed according to Sean Reger-Flores.

One of the hardest-hit sectors is the hospitality and food services industry as a result of reduced travel and reduction in consumers dining out for most of the year, according to Sean Reger-Flores. Many restaurants and hotels were forced to close for periods of time while assessing strategies to sustain and operate in a pandemic environment. For example, many restaurant entrepreneurs made investments in solutions such as booth dividers, signs, and curbside pickups. While these adjustments were experiential in nature, there are costs and trade-offs to meet lower demand which led to a significant reduction across the workforce in these sectors. According to Sean Reger-Flores entrepreneurs will constantly need to assess their customer-centric strategy and quickly operationalize them to meet changes in how demand is consumed.

As businesses reopen across the country, many of these jobs will come back but will require entrepreneurs to assess their workforce needs and potentially offer new skilling or reskilling avenues to increase digital fluency say Sean-Reger-Flores. Businesses that incorporate automation to increase operational efficiencies and reskill their workforce to meet current day demand while scaling for the future are those that are going to thrive now and in the future.

While the pandemic has forced businesses across the globe to change rapidly, one of the notable bright spots according to Sean Reger-Flores is that companies have gone back to the drawing board to evaluate their customer strategy and in some instances rethink their entire business model to service the ever-changing needs of their consumers. This now opens up the playing field for entrepreneurs to rapidly identify new service and product models, innovate and quickly operationalize to meet consumer demand says Sean Reger-Flores.

For those who are seeing their businesses decline, Sean Reger-Flores says they can bounce back by assessing and reimagining their customer-centric business strategy, identify operational automation and invest to create a workforce that is digitally fluent to meet the needs of a pandemic impacted consumer. As the saying goes - "never let a crisis go to waste" entrepreneurs are the backbone of innovative solutions that will help us all navigate now and into a post-COVID era according to Sean Reger-Flores.

