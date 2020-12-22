Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 21 December 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:



NAV including income with debt at fair value: 975.53p per ordinary share



NAV including income with debt at par value: 988.19p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 975.53p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 988.19p per ordinary share







22 December 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323