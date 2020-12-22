Blitzz Joins ServiceNow Partner Program

LOS GATOS and SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Blitzz is pleased to announce their acceptance into the ServiceNow Partner Program. Program membership entitles Blitzz access to ServiceNow tools and resources, enabling Blitzz to accelerate IT service automation engagements, particularly in the customer service and field service segments. Blitzz looks forward to providing ServiceNow's industry-leading products and implementations to make work, work better for people.

Blitzz Remote Support Software with the ServiceNow Platform for Seamless Service Solutions

The Blitzz Remote Support Software is a flexible, scalable, and affordable solution for SMBs, mid-market, and well-established enterprises. Blitzz is helping service teams safely and successfully transition to a remote environment. The three-step solution to powerful visual assistance requires no app download. Customer Care Agents can clearly see what's happening and offer remote guidance to quickly resolve issues.

The Blitzz Integration for ServiceNow provides powerful live remote video access for customer service agents, technicians, and subject matter experts enhancing their capabilities with Augmented Reality (AR) technology leading to superior technical troubleshooting experiences. Customer Service Representatives (CSR) and Field Technicians become virtual technicians - diagnosing problems and reducing the need for technicians to be sent on site. CSRs can pull up manuals, images, videos, and gain insights to resolve tough issues. They can also pool in subject matter experts in real-time collaboration resulting in higher first-time fix rates.

Built-in features help users capture and mark up images, annotate, and extract text with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities. These digital records can be stored and retrieved by all stakeholders from the cloud at any place, any time.

ServiceNow® is a powerful Customer Service Management platform offering a cloud-based solution that delivers "Everything as a Service" (EaaS) enabling small to large enterprises to serve and support external customers beyond traditional options.

With Blitzz being a certified ServiceNow strategic application partner, customers can fully rely on receiving a hassle-free, streamlined experience. Blitzz Integration can be easily accessed in the ServiceNow App Store. Integration with the ServiceNow platform provides an end-to-end, seamless user experience with ServiceNow® Customer Service Management, Field Service Management, and IT Service Management.

"Blitzz Inc. continues to remain empathetic, supportive, and proactive during these challenging times with ServiceNow. We are working tirelessly to keep up with our commitment to several of our cities and global companies, their CSRs and field technicians, engineers, insurance adjusters, inspectors, customer service, sales, and support teams. Customers use this easy and intuitive platform that empowers them to conduct fieldwork and customer support virtually over live collaborative video, without even needing an app, facilitating social distancing and keeping people safe and healthy while being incredibly productive." - Rama Sreenivasan, Co-Founder & CEO at Blitzz Inc.

Blitzz is a revolutionary platform for customer and field services to operate through powerful visuals and rich collaboration resulting in increased first-time fix rates, improvements in customer satisfaction, and optimized savings on truck rolls. Headquartered in Los Gatos, CA., Blitzz is being used globally. Companies are experiencing the benefits of Blitzz with its user-friendly features that require minimal to no training. Our friendly support services offer assistance any time you may need it. Blitzz also provides its powerful remote visual access platform with AR interaction as part of ServiceNow's seamless digital workflow for sales and service teams. For more information, check out blitzz.co .

