Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) -Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on developing next generation psychedelic medicines for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurological indications with unmet needs, is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective at the open of business on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, under the symbol "MSET".

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, commented, "I am excited to share this announcement as it represents a significant milestone for Mindset and our shareholders. Our portfolio of next-generation patent-pending drug candidates and our innovative process to efficiently synthesize pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin are unique technologies that have the potential to play a significant role in the growth of the emerging psychedelic medication market. With the proceeds from the closing of the Company's recent private placement offering and the completion of Ontario Brain Institute investment, we are well funded to continue to advance and further develop our drug development and synthesis programs. We look forward to sharing additional updates around Mindset's progress shortly."

About Mindset Pharma

Mindset Pharma is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin along with its own proprietary compounds.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

