Lorne Leibel: Canada Homes Announces the Closing of its Academic Scholarship Program

To help support students who have been financially impacted by COVID-19, Canada Homes is offering $7,000 to cover the cost of a full year's tuition.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Premier home-building company Canada Homes is pleased to announce the closing of its Academic Scholarship Program. Due to an exceedingly high number of applications, a winner will be announced in January 2021.

While the average amount of post-secondary debt continues to rise, many students find themselves unable to make regular tuition payments. Additionally, due to the far-reaching impact of the global pandemic, thousands of individuals have been permanently laid off.

As a way to help Canadian students pursue a post-secondary education, the professionals at Canada Homes are offering their support in the form of financial aid.

"Unfortunately, many students are struggling to find financial independence," states the Founder and President of Canada Homes, Lorne Leibel. "As an advocate for higher education, I believe in equal opportunity, which I why I am offering a full years tuition to one deserving individual."

Leibel and his team look forward to reading through the applications and will announce a winner in the new year. Candidates were asked to submit a 750-word essay expressing their need for financial aid while outlining their long-term career objectives.

While the scholarship is now closed, the professionals at Canada Homes would like to formally thank all of those who took the time to apply.

About Canada Homes

Canada Homes is a premier home-building business based out of Toronto, Ontario. Having completed over 36,000 homes, the company builds in ideal neighborhoods to ensure a high return on investment. Through the use of functional home designs and all-brick exteriors, every build is tailored to the needs of the client. With a strong focus on value and affordability, Canada Homes combines top quality products with outstanding customer service.

