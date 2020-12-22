Clean Group: Commercial Cleaning Company Uses Latest Cleaning Equipment to Reduce Costs

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Clean Group, a company based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, has revealed that they are using the most modern cleaning equipment to reduce the costs of their commercial and office cleaning services. This is one of the ways in which they are accomplishing their goal of providing professional but affordable commercial cleaning and office cleaning services for businesses in Sydney and surrounding areas.

For example, one cutting-edge piece of cleaning equipment they are using is the i-mop. The i-mop has twin counter-rotating brushes that have been shown by testing to be capable of providing a deep scrub that results into 90 percent cleaner surfaces. It was observed that the i-mop could clean in 5 minutes what could be cleaned by a wet mop in 55 minutes. Tests have shown that the i-mop can clean up to 70 percent faster compared to wet mopping and it is up to 30 percent faster than the conventional auto-scrubbing machine.

Another advantage of the i-mop is that it has an advanced solution recovery feature, which means that it extracts practically all of the cleaning solution and other liquids found on the floor, resulting in thoroughly dry floors. This also results in much less water and chemicals used, which not only lowers costs but is also good for the environment.

Suji Siv, Owner and CEO of the Clean Group, says, "We use high quality and advanced cleaning equipment and techniques to provide a healthier and long-lasting cleaning for the office or commercial establishment. Our equipment is more advanced compared to many cleaning companies, which allows us to provide quality cleaning and at the same time lower costs for office cleaning."

The equipment they use include HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaning, resulting in enhanced indoor air quality, and hospital-grade germicide disinfectant cleaning to eradicate disease-causing microorganisms. For removing dusts and cleaning various places in the office, such as lightboards, window sills, furniture, and more, they use antibacterial microfiber cloths to eliminate allergens and as much as 99 percent of germs from surfaces.

In addition, the Clean Group uses Viraclean as their main commercial cleaning solution to eradicate a wide range of bacteria, germs, and viruses. Viraclean is a hospital-grade disinfectant that has been proven to kill the hepatitis B virus, enterococcus faecalis, MRSA, flu virus, herpes simplex virus, and coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). And despite its effectiveness in killing germs, bacteria, and viruses, Viraclean is an eco-friendly cleaning solution.

The cleaning professionals from the Clean Group also use certified and advanced cleaning mops constructed from antibacterial microfiber to efficiently clean floors and surfaces while preventing the growth of bacteria. Furthermore, to prevent cross-contamination in places that require thorough cleaning, such as hospitals and medical centres, they use colour coded buckets, cloths, and other tools.

There are a number of things that make the Clean Group the preferred office and commercial cleaning company in Sydney and surrounding areas. These include the fact that they have: over 20 years of experience in commercial cleaning; friendly customer service staff; over 50 dependable and certified commercial cleaning professionals; the experience and knowledge as to the proper maintenance of stores, store fronts, retail establishments, and big industrial warehouses; the ability to serve over a hundred suburbs in the states of Victoria, Queensland, and New South Wales; the capacity to provide specialized cleaning programs for schools, day care centres, and universities; the capability to provide maintenance services for buildings, apartments, strata, and many more; and the capacity to ensure germ-free medical centres, hospitals and other places that require high-level cleaning.

Clean Group has also developed their own strategy for ensuring quality protection against COVID-19. This includes the Clean Group Defence Shield where an electrostatic sprayer is used to apply the Zoono-71 surface sanitiser. This sanitising chemical can get rid up to 99.99 percent of germs for as long as 30 days. The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has also provided its approval for Zoono-71.

Business establishments in Sydney and in neighbouring areas who require office and commercial cleaning services may want to check out the Clean Group website, or contact them on the phone, or through email.

