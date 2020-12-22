Mintegral Remains Compliant with IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral announced today that it has continued to meet the requirements set forth by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK certification. The recertification will provide Mintegral partners continued transparency, third-party viewability and verification of ad traffic.

The Open Measurement SDK (OM SDK) is a standard launched by the IAB Tech Lab in early 2018, with the purpose to facilitate the measurement of mobile in-app ads by third-party viewability and verification vendors. Compliance with this standard eliminates time-consuming and costly custom integrations of measurement vendors' SDKs.

OM SDK 1.3 offers the latest updates to common code and libraries for facilitating third-party access to measurement data. Sites and apps that integrate the OM SDK can send measurement signals to an API, the Open Measurement Interface Definition (OMID). Measurement providers can place tags that collect these signals. More information about the OM SDK standard can be found on the IAB Tech Lab website.

Compliance ensures more inventory to be measured and as a result, publishers can offer more high-quality inventory to attract advertisers. Thanks to comprehensive data-driven reports and campaign insights, advertisers can bid on inventory more confidently, which ultimately ensures their investments are legitimate and their brands get the exposure they deserve. The OM SDK is more effective as it is a single-source SDK, which improves the accuracy and performance of the ad performance measurement process.

The recertification of the Mintegral SDK applies to iOS 5.8.0 and Android MAL_10.1.1 or later. All the mainstream ad formats are supported including banner ads, native ads, rewarded video ads and more. You can find more information on the IAB Tech Lab website.

About Mintegral

AI-driven, programmatic and interactive ad platform that offers cross-regional mobile marketing solutions and insights for advertisers and mobile publishers worldwide and is dedicated to bridging the gap between East and West.

About IAB Tech Lab

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

