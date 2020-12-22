Dee Agarwal on How Natural Health is Taking the Wellness Industry By Storm

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / In the past decade, the health and wellness industry has experienced explosive growth. An increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders has fueled much of the expansion of the industry, and with the global COVID-19 pandemic reaching staggering numbers in 2020, the sector has been heavily influenced by consumer desire for preventative and natural remedies, and this is only expected to increase over time.

In fact, recent consumer behavior statistics from a report titled "Health and Wellness Market, by Product Type and Regional Analysis: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" suggests that the global health and wellness industry is projected to grow at a rate of 4.8% between 2019 to 2026.

This more holistic and preventative approach to health is driven primarily by consumers seeking natural remedies and practices intended to proactively manage your health rather than reactively treat ailments or conditions. Herbal supplements, acupuncture, cryotherapy, infrared saunas, and even meditation and breathing exercises are being widely adopted and taught as techniques to complement or replace western medicine practices.

"The global pandemic has made people hyper-aware of their health - both mental and physical," says Deepak Agarwal, entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of several major online businesses, and leader in the consumer health and wellness industry. "In the past year, we have seen that consumers are becoming more mindful of how their lifestyle choices surrounding nutrition, stress, and physical activity impact their wellbeing, and the market reflects that.

In fact, according to a 2020 study by Mintel, 77% of U.S. adults report that they are "actively trying to improve their health in some way."

"Many of these natural, holistic health practices have existed for centuries," says Dee Agarwal, "but many people are just becoming aware of their potential to improve and manage health at an intrinsic level."

The idea, Dee Agarwal notes, is that you are able to manage your health and heal your body by means of natural substances and positive lifestyle changes that reduce your reliance on chemically engineered medications, which may have serious ramifications on parts of a person's health.

That is not to say that medications do not have their place in health and wellness. "While medications certainly play a critical role in managing many conditions over which you may have little control, people simply don't want to be reliant on 10 different medications to feel okay," says Dee Agarwal. "And there are often affordable and accessible natural alternatives that help to balance and improve the functions and inner-workings of the body."

Dee Agarwal notes the term "functional wellness" describes simple and natural, yet impactful measures people are taking to incorporate natural health practices into their daily regimen. "I anticipate we will continue to see the growing popularity of functional wellness as consumers seek to take their health into their own hands."

Contact:

Andrew Mitchell

Email: media@cambridgeglobalmedia.com

Phone: 404-955-7133

SOURCE: Dee Agarwal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622052/Dee-Agarwal-on-How-Natural-Health-is-Taking-the-Wellness-Industry-By-Storm