Corrupt Cricketer Deepak Agarwal Receives Two-Year Ban from the ICC

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / The International Cricket Council, or ICC, has officially banned Deepak Agarwal for the obstruction of an anti-corruption investigation.

According to the report issued by the Anti-Corruption Unit, Deepak Agarwal, who owned a franchise in the 2018 T10 League, colluded with a known participant in the corrupt activities to delay the investigation and destroy incriminating evidence in the case.

According to sources cited in the report, Deepak Agarwal contacted another party, who has since been banned from the game, on several occasions to share insider information from the Bangladesh Cricket Team, to be used for financial gain.

One statement from the ICC order claims that "Mr. Agarwal instructed Mr. X to delete all the messages they had entered into between each other and to delete his number from his phone before attending the ACU investigation."

Charged under Article 2.4.7 of the code, which states "obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code".

Agarwal admitted to the charges and accepted the sanction in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. His admission of guilt and cooperation with the investigation has been instrumental in identifying other participants. Since being found guilty, his willingness to assist the ACU in the ongoing investigation has allowed for six months of his two-year ban to be suspended, and under the conditions that he continues to cooperate, the ICC states that Deepak Agarwal will be able to return to the game on October 27, 2021.

While Agarwal's transgressions were significant, the International Cricket Council stated that his actions "did not substantially damage the commercial value and/or public interest in any match," allowing for Deepak Agarwal's return to the sport after a probationary period.

