Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - DeepSpatial Inc. (CSE: AYL) (formerly Aylen Capital Inc.) ("DeepSpatial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") which involved: (i) the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Loc8 Corp. (now named DeepSpatial (Ontario) Inc.) ("Loc8") by way of a three cornered amalgamation, pursuant to which, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company amalgamated with Loc8 (the "Loc8 Acquisition"); (ii) the sale of Grapevine Analytics Inc. to RDH Inc. (a corporation controlled by the family of the late John Pennal); and (iii) immediately prior to completion of the Loc8 Acquisition, the consolidation of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on a one (1) new share for four (4) old share basis (the "Consolidation") and the payment of a special dividend of approximately $0.02 per Common Share on a pre-Consolidation basis to the holders of record on December 18, 2020.

Pursuant to the Loc8 Acquisition, each shareholder of Loc8 received one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for each Loc8 share held, resulting in the issuance of 87,794,000 post-Consolidation Common Shares to the shareholders of Loc8. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company has a total of 92,454,574 Common Shares outstanding. DeepSpatial will also issue 700,000 Common Shares as a finder's fee in connection with and upon listing of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

DeepSpatial will continue the business of Loc8 as an early stage artificial intelligence technology company providing enterprise insight using geospatial data, geographic information systems and machine learning. The Company's unique technology unites business data with its operations to help clients understand customer personas (to distinguish and classify personalized product preferences and stock keeping unit relativity); predict inventory consumption and link it to effective supply chains and warehouse planning; have insight into its already existing clientele and use this to locate potential customers; and to promote targeted pricing and discount strategies on a geospatial basis.

The directors and executive officers of DeepSpatial are:

Sheldon Kales Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Rahul Kushwah Director and Chief Executive Officer Nandan Mishra Director and Chief Technology Officer Rakesh Malhotra Chief Financial Officer and Secretary Tomas Sipos Director

The trading of the Common Shares of DeepSpatial remains halted on the Canadian Securities Exchange. DeepSpatial expects the Common Shares to recommence trading in the next couple of weeks under symbol DSAI upon the CSE completing its new listing review.

