Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Neue TOP-NEWS spannt den Bogen! Kommt es jetzt zur Kurs-Explosion? Analysten sehen über 250% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5BU ISIN: US21676P1030 Ticker-Symbol: C31 
Frankfurt
22.12.20
08:04 Uhr
27,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,00028,80022:32
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2020 | 22:32
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc: Cooper Standard Continues Business Optimization by Further Streamlining Global Leadership Team

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) today announced changes to further optimize the business and continue its diversification strategy. Effective March 1, 2021, Jeffrey A. DeBest will leave the organization resulting in the following changes:

  • Christopher E. Couch, senior vice president, chief technology officer, will assume leadership of the Company's Applied Materials Science (AMS) business, in addition to his oversight of global technology, product development, product strategy and program management; and
  • D. William Pumphrey will take on responsibility for the Industrial and Specialty Group (ISG), as executive vice president and president, global automotive and ISG, in addition to his current responsibilities for corporate strategy and the Company's global automotive business.

"These changes are a natural progression for both our diversification strategy and ROIC improvement plan," said Jeffrey S. Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We are grateful for Jeff DeBest's leadership to help grow ISG and launch our AMS business. The new leadership structure will allow the Company to streamline our operations and costs while maintaining our intense focus on profitable growth across diverse industries. Our long-term strategy and opportunities with our ISG and AMS businesses remain intact."

With more than 25 years of experience in global manufacturing, P&L, and research and development, and as chair of Cooper Standard's Global Technology Council, Couch will also be responsible for AMS and its efforts to commercialize materials science, including the Company's Fortrex chemistry platform.

With more than 36 years of experience in commercial and operations activities, Pumphrey will broaden his oversight to include P&L for the ISG business as Cooper Standard continues to maximize the value stream of its manufacturing expertise and core products for applications in diverse markets. He will continue leading the cross-functional initiative to improve Cooper Standard's ROIC performance.

About Cooper Standard: Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 24,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_G

Media Contact:

Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard
(248) 596- 6217
candrews@cooperstandard.com

SOURCE: Cooper Standard



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622049/Cooper-Standard-Continues-Business-Optimization-by-Further-Streamlining-Global-Leadership-Team

COOPER-STANDARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.