Folkstone Capital Corp.: Folkstone Capital Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Folkstone Capital Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:FKS.H) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $400,000 through the issuance of up to 8,000,000 post-consolidated common shares at a price of $0.05 per post-consolidated common share (the "Offering"). The Offering was approved by disinterested shareholders of the Company at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on October 23, 2020.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the satisfaction of the following conditions:

Consolidation of the Company's common shares on a 3 old for 1 new basis; and The Company obtaining final TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval to the Offering.

The Company also announces that subject to the approval of the Exchange, prior to closing of the Offering, Walter Henry intends to resign as a director of the Company, to be replaced by Scott Ackerman, who will also become the CEO, Corporate Secretary and CFO of the Company. In addition, subject to the approval of the Exchange, certain founder's shares currently held in escrow will be transferred within escrow to Mr. Ackerman.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for repayment of debt and for general working capital purposes. Closing of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the Exchange.

The Company currently does not have an active business and will be seeking a business opportunity that will constitute a Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

On behalf of the Board, Mario Miranda

CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

For further information:

Folkstone Capital Corp.

1600 - 609 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3

(778) 331-8505

