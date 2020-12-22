Hozpitality launches its Mobile Apps for Apple and Android phone users.

Hozpitality App can be now used for Jobs, Courses, Market Place, Hospitality companies, Suppliers, Institutes, Professionals and Students around the world.

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality.com announced the launch of its Mobile Apps and is now available on IOS and Android.

"Finding a perfect Job, suitable Courses, and deals in the Marketplace will now be much easier through Hozpitality Apps", said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group. If you are in the hospitality industry and looking to network with other global hospitality professionals and grow your career, you should be on Hozpitality.com, added Raj.

Hozpitality.com offers great resources for you to stay updated with the happenings in the industry, said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD. Hozpitality Group. We invite Hospitality professionals around the world to download Hozpitality App on your smartphones and be a part of the largest hospitality community in the world, added Vandana.

Hozpitality Apps can be downloaded from the below links from Play Store and App Store :-



HOZPITALITY ANDROID APP:-

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hozpitalitywebapp



HOZPITALITY IOS APP:-

https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/hozpitality/id1539401550



The platform on www.hozpitality.com offers a Dedicated Hospitality Network of Hospitality Companies, Professionals, Institutes, Students and Suppliers around the world.

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals from over 186 countries thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

