Monmouth Mobile Home Park Gives to Children in Need this Holiday Season

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Monmouth Mobile Home Park hosts an annual holiday shopping spree for local students from South Brunswick schools. This year, Monmouth Mobile Home Park is thrilled to be treating 25 lucky kids to an online shopping spree.

"This year, due to Covid-19, we decided to do the shopping spree online so that we could be as safe as possible. We weren't about to let our local kids down. It was important for us to find a way to bring some joy to children in need," said Dan Mandell, manager of Monmouth Mobile Home Park. "This year has been difficult for so many families and especially during the holidays it can be tough. We are happy to help."

The annual event lets one child and one parent loose in the store, giving them approximately an hour to pick out whatever they want. Each child gets $150 to spend. Dan went on to say, 'It is really something amazing to watch as the kids are so thankful and won't just pick out gifts for themselves but will often buy gifts for other family members. Even though we can't be together in person this year, I know the kids have a blast shopping online."

The staff at Monmouth Mobile Home Park is fully immersed in community life and are active members in Township activities, offering different events, activities and gatherings so everyone can be included in the Park community. This past summer, Monmouth Mobile Home Park created a garden to help provide nutritious food for their residents who were struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also hosted an outdoor COVID friendly fall festival at a local farm and are in the process of building little free libraries so that the kids at the Park have access to books. Other events they have hosted include a Trenton Thunder baseball game outing, a tree lighting, menorah lighting, annual resident holiday party, Easter egg hunt, end of summer ice cream truck and a community yard sale.

About Monmouth Mobile Home Park

Monmouth Mobile Home Park is family-friendly and has been in business for more than 50 years. Its goal is to connect residents together as a community and strive to preserve that happiness throughout their residency. For more information, please call (732) 297-2051, or visit https://mmhp.com/. Monmouth Mobile Home Park is located at 4017 US Route 1, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852.

SOURCE: Monmouth Mobile Home Park

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622065/Monmouth-Mobile-Home-Park-Gives-to-Children-in-Need-this-Holiday-Season