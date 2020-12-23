Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX") is pleased to announce its financial results for the years ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis, the details of which have been filed and are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX, stated: "It has been an unprecedented year with the COVID-19 pandemic. The TrustBIX team pulled together and supported each other and our families. Throughout this year, our team never stopped providing top notch service to our customers, and continued to develop our products, markets and collaboration with industry partners. As we wrap up 2020, we have announced multiple agreements which set us up for exciting momentum in 2021."

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability. By addressing consumer and agri-food business demands, the Company has a goal to become the most trusted and largest source of third-party food traceability and sustainability information globally - Gate to Plate®. TrustBIX Inc.'s focus is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour. The Company's proprietary platform, BIX (Business infoXchange System), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative use of data and technology. Extensive R&D has allowed TrustBIX to create a new blockchain-derived technology to complement its mature and proven traceability systems. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, the Company can deliver independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain. ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes. For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/@TrustBIX_Inc , Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco, or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/

