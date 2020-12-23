CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of New Store in Oregon

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce its newest location in Happy Valley, OR. CPR Clackamas is Gregg Berkeley's second store in the CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise. CPR Clackamas joins the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists, with over 850 electronic repair stores worldwide.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Clackamas, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/clackamas-or/.

"CPR is excited to continue working with Gregg," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair, "His experience managing CPR Beaverton will enable CPR Clackamas to become the leading provider of repair services in the area."

Happy Valley is a suburb just outside of Portland, OR and is home to the federal and state military base, Camp Withycombe. Gregg's store is just north of Clackamas Mall, making the location convenient for shoppers to stop by when they are in the area. CPR Clackamas looks forward to being its community's most accessible repair store.

"I am looking forward to bringing the success from CPR Beaverton to the new location," said Gregg on the opening of his second store, "I am excited to see how CPR Clackamas can become a resource for the community."

Gregg resides in Portland, OR, with his wife and adult son, where they have lived for 15 years. He enjoys reading and working out. When he isn't doing one of those things, he enjoys going to a brewery to explore new Oregon ales.

Gregg's repair team can handle a myriad of device-related issues, from broken buttons and cracked screens to water damage and faulty batteries. Whether people are looking to repair their smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer, they can count on CPR Clackamas for industry-leading repair service. To learn more about CPR Clackamas, get in contact with the store at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Clackamas is located at:

11350 SE 82nd Ave, Suite 305

Happy Valley, OR 97086

Please contact the store at (503) 354-1720 or via email: repairs@cpr-clackamas.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/clackamas-or/

Gregg's other store, CPR Beaverton, is located at:

3905 SW 117th Ave, Suite J

Beaverton, OR 97005

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622081/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Announces-Opening-of-New-Store-in-Oregon