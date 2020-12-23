Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - RMMI Corp. (CSE: RMMI) ("RMMI" or the "Company"), a licensed producer and processor under the Cannabis Act (Canada), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that were presented at today's annual and special meeting were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the appointment of the directors and the auditors, the approval of the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan and the change in the Company's name to "Discover Wellness Solutions Inc."

Following the shareholders' approval of the change of name, the Company will file articles of amendment in the next few days. The Company's common shares are expected to trade in the near future on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name and the new ticker symbol "WLNS". Shareholders will not have to take any action to effect the name change: each existing share certificate reflecting the Company's prior name will continue to represent a valid certificate until such certificate is transferred, re-registered or otherwise exchanged.

About RMMI Corp.

RMMI is a Canadian company licensed, through its subsidiary, to cultivate, produce, process and sell cannabis in various forms. The Company's vision is to enhance shareholder value by establishing cost leadership in hemp processing and CBD extraction coupled with a global distribution strategy.

Contact Information:

Manish Grigo, Chief Strategy Officer

mgrigo@rmmi.ca

416-569-3292

Peter Cheung, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

ir@rmmi.ca

403-910-9191

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Trading in the securities of RMMI should be considered highly speculative.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70886