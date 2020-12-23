HIGHLIGHTS

Maiden 7,110m, 12-hole diamond drill program successfully completed at Eastmain

Drilling targeted a combination of fixed-loop and borehole electromagnetic conductors identified in the recent geophysics campaigns

110 line-km FLEM survey identified multiple conductors along strike of the known Eastmain Mine mineralization and highlighted potential structural repeats and new parallel mineralized horizons

BHEM in 38 historical drill holes identified target extensions to known mineralized zones

All holes drilled this year have intersected quartz veins associated with sulphides

Visible gold identified in the first holes drilled into a new undrilled parallel trend

Results from the program will be released once all assays have been received

Exploration recommences in January 2021 with 50,000m drill program and additional EM surveys to identify further targets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (the Company or Benz) is pleased to announce the completion of a A$2m capital raising, its successful listing on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker BNZ.ASX and to provide an update on exploration activities at its Eastmain Gold Project.

Figure 1: Newly discovered mineralized trend and Eastmain Mine trend with drilling and conductors (FLEM-Green and DHEM-Blue)



The Eastmain Gold Project, situated on the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada, currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold (Indicated: 236,500oz at 8.2gtp gold, Inferred: 139,300oz at 7.5gtp gold). The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in highly deformed and altered rocks making it amenable to detection using electromagnetic techniques. Multiple gold occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited but highly encouraging testing outside the existing resource area.

Following the completion of the initial fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey, Benz commenced an initial 6,000m diamond drill program to test some of the larger identified conductors around the existing mineralization as well as some regional targets. This program is now complete with 12 holes drilled for 7,110m.

Newly Identified Parallel Trend

In July 2020, Benz commenced its maiden EM campaign with a 110 line kilometres FLEM survey. This is the first time that ground electromagnetics have been used on the project since Placer Development Limited completed a MaxMin survey that confirmed the discovery of the A, B and C Zones of the existing resource. This deposit had been identified as an EM target in an airborne EM survey previously. Given the association between high gold grades and conductive sulphides (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, pyrite), Benz's newly appointed exploration team determined that extensions to the known mineralization could be targeted using EM surveys.

Figure 2: FLEM modelled conductors from the FLEM survey



The FLEM survey was very successful in defining potential extensions to the mine trend along strike (1.2km south east of known mineralization) but more importantly it defined a large parallel trend with 3 conductors extending over 1.8km and approximately 800m to the east of the mine trend (see Figures 1, 2 and 3) that had never been previously drilled.

Figure 3: Schematic cross section with all EM conductors and 2020 drilling highlighting the newly mineralized trend



Benz drilled 6 diamond drill holes targeting 3 newly identified FLEM conductors defining a new trend parallel to the known Eastmain Mine mineralization and extending over 1.8km strike. The first hole EM20-132 drilled into the largest modelled conductor intersecting a large alteration zone with highly deformed ultramafics where visible gold was identified at 532.7m in a grey quartz vein with carbonate and tourmaline (Figures 4 and 5).

Figure 4: Quartz and quartz-tourmaline- carbonate veining with stringers and disseminated sulphides (core diameter 47.6mm) in a biotite and sericite altered rock



Figure 5: Visible gold grain in quartz-tourmaline vein, hole EM20-132, ~532.7m (core diameter 47.6mm)



Downhole EM: refining targets and generating new ones

Following the encouraging visual results from EM20-132, Benz continued its systematic exploration program with the surveying of all newly drilled holes with Downhole Electromagnetics (DHEM) (also known as BHEM)

In addition to surveying its own holes, Benz mobilised a small drill rig to re-open (ream) a selection of historical drillholes within and around the resource envelope. Those re-opened holes were then systematically surveyed using DHEM.

An independent Quebec based geophysicist has modelled the plates from this systematic DHEM survey. These are illustrated in Figures 1, 2 and 3. The DHEM identified a series of strong off-hole conductors indicating the possible presence of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite potentially associated with alteration and gold mineralization.

Two holes out of the 12 hole maiden program targeted off-hole conductors directly down plunge from A and B zones.

Three holes were drilled in FLEM conductors as well as into strong off hole conductors in the D zone, an historical lens located 650 metres south east of the C zone. The last hole targeted a FLEM conductor located 1.15 kilometres east of the D zone and intersected sulphides with alteration.

All 12 holes have encountered pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite (and pyrite) with biotite, sericite and siliceous alterations and quartz veins in the expected position suggested by the EM surveys. Several of the intersections showed similarities to the mineralization encountered at the Eastmain Mine.

Figure 6: 12 Holes Maiden drilling program FLEM modelled conductors (Green) and DHEM modelled conductors (Blue)



Figure 7: EM20-141 mineralization typical of the Eastmain Mine trend from the D zone extension. Gold is typically associated in smoky quartz veins and semi massive to massive pyrrhotite chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphides in veins and stringers that parallel the foliation



Figure 8: EM20-141 Mineralization close up of the sulphides, quartz veins, alteration and deformation



All drill samples have been dispatched to Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boule (Abitibi) for fire assay / AAS finish (gravity) and ICP MS multielement analysis. Assay results are scheduled to be received within 6-8 weeks of the final samples submission and will be released to the market once all results have been received in early 2021.

In respect of the 2020 exploration campaign, CEO, Xavier Braud, commented:

"We are very excited by our results over the past six months. The methodology, specifically targeting a very unique style of mineralization, has proven very successful, probably beyond expectations. We have encountered some amazing geology. Drilling 12 holes into EM conductors and every time encountering at least alteration if not mineralization is pretty special. We are now eagerly awaiting our assays to confirm the potential quality of the newly identified mineralized zones and extensions of known zones. We are pretty confident that the presence of visible gold in drill core is auguring well but we do not want to get ahead of ourselves. The Team has provided a tremendous effort and the results are incredible. We went from a small fall drilling program into a larger drilling campaign into winter and now we have winterised the camp to keep working over the winter months. We will be starting a fully funded 50,000m drilling campaign in January combined with substantial local and regional ground EM and BHEM campaigns. Eastmain is one of very few projects in the world where the methodology we are following is applicable. We will keep doing it as we believe it can lead us to substantial discoveries."

This press release was prepared under supervision and approved by Dr. Danielle Giovenazzo, P.Geo, acting as Benz' qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. brings together an experienced team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favourable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec.

The Eastmain Gold Project is situated within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada and currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold. The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite making it amenable to detection by electromagnetics. Several gold mineralization occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited testing outside the existing resource area.

Appendix 1: JORC Tables

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. FLEM (TDEM) Survey:



A 109.03 line km fixed loop survey was commissioned by Benz Mining to Abitibi Geophysics at the Company's Eastmain Property in Quebec. The survey was conducted using a conventional ARMIT- TDEM Fixed conventional loop with ARMIT sensor and SmartEM 24 by EMIT receiver. DHEM/BHEM Survey, 3480 metres from Abitibi Geophysics, EMIT DigiAtlantis probe



Downhole/Borehole Electromagnetics was conducted by TMC geophysics using a Crone Deep EM system. This release does not contain any sampling results. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drilling:



Diamond drilling



NQ size Core



Triple tube



No recoveries in the overburden



Oriented Core using Reflex ACT III system Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Length of core recovered was compared with core blocs inserted between runs by the drillers. Core blocs record the depth drilled as measured by the length of drill rods inserted in the hole.

Recoveries of diamond core were in excess of 98%

At this stage, a relationship between grade and recoveries cannot be established as Benz is awaiting assays and grades have not been established Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Core has been visually logged by qualified geologists who have recorded:



Lithology

Alteration

Mineralization

Mineral abundances

Structures

Magnetic susceptibility and conductivity At this point in time, logging is qualitative as the Company has not received assays from the core samples it has submitted for analysis. 100% of the core drilled has been logged A proportion of the core has been sampled based on geological observations and submitted for geochemical analysis (assays). Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. This release does not contain assay results. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. This release does not contain assay results. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. This release does not contain assay results. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drillholes have been located using a hand held GPS receiver with a typical accuracy of +/-4m Grid: UTM NAD83 Zone 18N Topographic control is cross-checked with a 2013 LIDAR survey Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. No assay results reported Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling was oriented to intersect interpreted geology perpendicularly where possible. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Core was cut and bagged on site by core technicians under supervision from Geologists.

Sample dispatch were prepared by geologists

Bags were transported directly to the laboratory by a contractor. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No assays reported in this release.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Eastmain Mine Project comprises 152 contiguous mining claims each with an area of approximately 52.7 ha covering a total of 8,014.36 ha plus one industrial lease permit that are owned by Eastmain Mines Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines. The claims are numbered 1133433 to 1133583 consecutively plus claim 104458 (Figure 4.2). All of the claims are located within NTS sheet 33A 08.

The former Mine Lease BM 817 was issued on January 10, 1995 and expired in 2015 after a 20-year term. This former Mine Lease was converted to Industrial Lease 00184710000 on September 1, 2015 and contains all normal surface rights. The former mineral rights for BM 817 are now included in the expanded Claims 1133523, 1133524, 1133525, 1133505, 1133506 and 1133507.

The claims are 100% held by Fury Gold Mines subject to certain net smelter royalties ("NSR").

On August 9, 2019, Benz Mining Corp. announced that it has entered into an option agreement with Eastmain Resources Inc. (now Fury Gold Mines) to acquire a 100% interest in the former producing Eastmain Gold Project located in James Bay District, Quebec, for CAD $5,000,000.

Eastmain Resources would retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty in respect of the Project. Benz may, at any time, purchase one half of the NSR Royalty, thereby reducing the NSR Royalty to a 1% net smelter returns royalty, for $1,500,000.

The Eastmain Mine, as defined by the perimeter of a historic mining lease, is subject to a production royalty net smelter return ("NSR") of 2.3% through production of the next 250,000 oz produced and 2% thereafter. A package of claims surrounding the mine precinct is subject to a production royalty (NSR) of 2% in favour of Goldcorp as a result of their succession to Placer Dome in an agreement dated December 30, 1988 between Placer Dome, MSV Resources Inc. and Northgate Exploration Limited.

The 152 claims that form the Eastmain Mine Property are all in good standing with an active status. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. 1930s & 1940s - Prospecting of gossans 1950s & 1960s - Riocanex - Exploration of the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt Mid 1960s - Fort George - Diamond drilling of a gossan zone 1696 - Canex Aerial Exploration Ltd & Placer Dvelopment Ltd - Airborne magnetic and EM surveys with ground geophysics follow up. 1970 - Placer Development Ltd - Seven holes testing an EM anomaly. Discovery of A Zone with 1.5m @ 13.71g/t Au 1974 - Nordore - Aerodat airborne AEM survey and Ground geophysics. 3 holes returned anomalous gold values adjacent to B Zone 1974 - Inco Uranerz - Airborne geophysical survey over the whole greenstone belt. 1981 & 1982 - Placer - Airborne and ground EM, ground magnetics. Drilling of EM anomalies discovered B zone and C zone. 1983 to 1985 - Placer - Airborne and ground EM, downhole PEM, 91 holes over A B and C zones. 1986 - Placer - 25 holes into A B and C zones 1987 &1988 - Placer Dome / MSV JV - Drilling of A, B and C zones 1988 to 1994 - MSV Resources - Drilling, surface sampling, trenching, regional exploration, Seismic refraction over ABC Zones, 1994 & 1995 - MSV Resources - Mining of 118,356t at 10.58g/t Au and 0.3%Cu, processed at Copper Rand plant in Chibougamau, 40,000oz recovered 1997 - MSV Resources- Exploration, mapping, prospecting, trenching. 2004 - Campbell Resources - M&I resource calculation for Eastmain Mine. 2005-2007 - Eastmain Resources - Purchase of the project from Campbell Resources, VTEM, Prospecting, regional exploration. 2007-2019 - Eastmain Resources - Sporadic drilling, regional exploration, mapping, sampling, trenching. Surface geochemistry (soils) Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralization. In the Eastmain Gold Deposit, gold mineralization occurs in quartz veins with associated massive to semi-massive sulphide lenses/ veins and silicified zones associated with a deformation corridor.

The mineralized zones are 3 m to 10 m thick and contained in a strongly deformed and altered assemblage (Mine series) consisting of felsic, mafic and ultramafic rocks.

Mineralized quartz veins and lenses show a variable thickness between 10 cm and 13 m, and sulphide contents average 15% to 20% in the mineralized quartz veins and sulphide lenses. In order of decreasing abundance, sulphides consist of pyrrhotite, pyrite, and chalcopyrite, with minor sphalerite, magnetite and molybdenite. Visible gold occurs in the mineralized quartz veins as small (<1 mm) grains associated with quartz and (or) sulphides in the A, B and C Zones. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. See Appendix 2. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No quantitative results reported. Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). No downhole intervals reported. Drilling was designed to intersect the known stratigraphy and the interpreted EM conductors at the lowest angle to core axis as possible. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. See figures in the body of text Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Benz Mining is not yet in possession of quantitative exploration results.

It is the Company's intention to report all exploration results together when they become available. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Benz Mining Corp conducted a 109 line km Fixed Loop Time-Domain Electromagnetics survey on the Eastmain Property.

The FLEM (TDEM) survey identified 12 first order conductors modelled as thin plates through Maxwell modelling.

7 Diamond drill holes were drilled in 6 conductive plates.

Geological observations: all drillholes encountered some level of alteration with various amounts of quartz and sulphides mineralization. In the core from drillhole EM20-132, Benz geologists identified several <1mm grains of native gold.

Benz conducted systematic BHEM of each hole drilled as well as BHEM surveying of historical holes.

BHEM identified numerous in-hole and off-hole conductors coincident or not with drilled mineralization.

An additional 5 drillholes were drilled targeting off hole modelled conductive plates.

All 12 holes returned visual indication of alteration and/or mineralization Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Benz Mining is currently designing a 50,000m drilling campaign starting in January 2021

This drilling campaign will be conducted alongside regional Moving Loop Electromagnetic (MLEM) and FLEM surveys

All new holes will be surveyed by BHEM as well as a selection of historical holes.

Appendix 2: 2020 Drillholes Collar Table

Hole ID UTMx_East

NAD83_Z18N UTMy_North

NAD83_Z18N Elevation

(m) Total Depth (m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) EM20-131 699870 5797522 493 327 216.2 -56.5 EM20-132 701235 5798026 482 697 215 -84.5 EM20-133 701120 5798031 482 597 198.2 -84.6 EM20-134 700232 5798516 491 552 201.7 -85.5 EM20-135 700873 5798374 479 726 200 -85 EM20-136 701371 5798071 484 678 200 -79.8 EM20-137 700223 5798049 489 555 211.5 -74.4 EM20-138 699219 5798856 482 624 224.7 -76.3 EM20-139 699474 5798605 477 600 205.5 -77.4 EM20-140 700871 5798386 479 777 141.2 -77.7 EM20-141 700320 5798046 487 669 209.6 -75.1 EM20-142 701099 5797364 510 309 214.6 -59.2

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70890