Cassiopea Announces Management Change

Pierpaolo Guzzo to replace Chris Tanner as Chief Financial Officer

Lainate, Italy - December 23, 2020 -Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), today announced that Chris Tanner is retiring as Chief Financial Officer as of December 31, 2020. Chris Tanner served as Cassiopea's Chief Financial Officer since its formation and helped bring the Company public in 2015. At the meeting of December 22, 2020, the board approved the nomination of Pierpaolo Guzzo as Chief Financial Officer of Cassiopea starting January 1, 2021. Pierpaolo Guzzo is a Certified Public Accountant, with an extensive track record in accounting, private equity and merchant banking; he will retain his role as board member of Cassiopea.

Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea, said: "We will be forever thankful for the great job that Chris has done as CFO of Cassiopea since the IPO back in 2015 and we wish him much success in his non-executive endeavours".

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. Once approved, the Company plans to determine the optimal way of commercializing the products directly in the U.S. and partner the products for countries outside of the US. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

Next events

Full-year results 2020 March 25, 2021 Shareholders meeting April 29, 2021

