SBM Offshore N.V.: Update on Lease and Operate backlog

December 23, 2020

SBM Offshore reports a contractual lease extension for FPSO Espirito Santo in Brazil and expects a potential increase in the lease duration for FPSOs in Guyana. SBM Offshore will present an updated pro-forma backlog, taking into account the most recent developments, along with its Full Year 2020 Earnings.

SBM Offshore signed an agreement with its client Shell for a five years' extension for the lease and operate contracts of the FPSO Espirito Santo located in Brazil. The end of the contractual lease and operate period was extended from December 2023 to December 2028. SBM Offshore is the majority owner of the lease and operating companies related to FPSO Espirito Santo with 51% equity ownership, together with MISC Berhad with 49% equity ownership.

ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, has also initiated discussions with SBM Offshore about potentially extending the lease and operate durations for FPSOs in Guyana.


CorporateProfile

The Company's main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company employs approximately 4,450 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies "SBM Offshore" or "the Company" are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, December 23, 2020

Financial Calendar DateYear
Full Year 2020 Earnings - Press ReleaseFebruary 112021
Annual General Meeting of ShareholdersApril 72021
Trading Update 1Q 2021 - Press ReleaseMay 122021
Half Year 2021 Earnings - Press ReleaseAugust 52021
Trading Update 3Q 2021 - Press ReleaseNovember 112021


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra
Group Treasurer and IR

Telephone:+31 (0) 20 236 3222
Mobile:+31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17
E-mail:bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations
Vincent Kempkes
Group Communications Director

Telephone:+31 (0) 20 236 3170
Mobile:+31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67
E-mail:vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Attachment

  • Update on Lease and Operate backlog (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c516c0f2-9414-4eeb-b3cf-86c65e6af16e)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
