PR Newswire
23.12.2020 | 08:04
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Statement re Share Price Movement

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Statement re Share Price Movement

PR Newswire

London, December 22

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Movement in Share Price

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE) ("Powerhouse" or the "Company"), notes the recent increase in the Company's share price and confirms that there are no new material developments beyond those previously notified to the market.

The Company provided an update on operational developments in its announcement of 17 December 2020.

ENDS

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
Tim Yeo, Executive Chairman
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Lydia Zychowska
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050
Andrew Thacker
Ikon Associates (media enquiries)Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291
Adrian Shaw

SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)
Becca Smith 		Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305


Notes for editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse, the sustainable hydrogen company, has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of GBP500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net

