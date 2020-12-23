Many solar companies' stocks have soared this year, and a number of companies have seen their share prices quadruple over the past 12 months.From pv magazine Australia Shares of solar companies throughout the world have more than doubled in value over the past 12 months, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in October. Now, as the year draws to a close, the rally has only picked up speed. Shares of publicly listed renewable equipment manufacturers and project developers have outperformed most major stock market indices and the energy sector as a whole, the IEA said. Enphase Energy, ...

