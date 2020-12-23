Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
TAAT Lifestyle im Index der 25 stärksten Aktien aufgenommen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Tradegate
21.12.20
08:00 Uhr
30,870 Euro
+0,240
+0,78 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,38030,61010:02
30,38030,61010:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2020 | 08:41
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth announces the sale of fabric filter technology to Simatek and the signing of a cooperation agreement with Simatek

On 22 December, 2020, FLSmidth has entered into an agreement to sell fabric filter technology, a non-core business of FLSmidth's advanced filter technology ("AFT"), to Simatek A/S ("Simatek"), a Denmark-based manufacturer of industrial filters.

The transaction has substantial benefits for both parties: (i) FLSmidth will retain its core AFT operations, which continue to be key in the delivery of FLSmidth's MissionZero strategy; while (ii) the acquisition will allow Simatek to gain scale, widen its product portfolio and enhance its filter technology.

As part of this transaction, FLSmidth and Simatek have entered into a cooperation agreement. Under this agreement, Simatek will supply FLSmidth with fabric filters. In turn, FLSmidth will become a supplier of filter bags and filter cages to Simatek.

The cooperation agreement will enable FLSmidth to enhance its MissionZero strategy by reaching more clients with core products that focus on reducing particle emissions.

Flemming Jensen, Head of Air Pollution Control at FLSmidth, commented:

"We believe Simatek is an ideal partner to receive our technology. By combining our bags and cages offering with Simatek's extended industrial filters portfolio, we have created a strong collaboration that will greatly benefit our MissionZero strategy and our customers' overall green agenda."

Terms of this transaction will remain confidential.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. With MissionZero, our 2030 ambition is to enable zero emission and zero waste

Attachment

  • FLSmidth press release 23 December 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/901acb22-7161-4d37-8271-167ec2c1d9c5)

FLSMIDTH & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.