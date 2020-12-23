American IRA, LLC: American IRA Releases a List of Self-Directed Roth IRA Advantages

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / What are the specific advantages of using a Self-Directed Roth IRA? A recent post at American IRA tackled that exact question. Rather than explaining how the Self-Directed Roth IRA works, the post broke down several different specific advantages that investors can realize when using the Self-Directed Roth IRA.

The first advantage on the list was tax-free earnings. By pointing out that the Self-Directed Roth IRA uses after-tax contributions, the post at American IRA highlighted how this could work out for the average investor. With tax-free earnings, the protection available with a Roth IRA means that investors can put money in and expect the money to grow tax-free because the taxes are paid on the front-end. Assuming that the investor follows all of the necessary rules for investing, said investor could then look forward to having more retirement money available upon retirement.

Another specific advantage of the Self-Directed Roth IRA, as pointed out in the post, is flexibility upon retirement. Because the money in a Roth IRA can come from after-tax contributions, that means that investors have already paid the taxes on this money. For that reason, the Roth IRA does not come with the requirement of taking RMDs-required minimum distributions-after reaching a certain age. That means that investors can continue to let the money in the account grow, especially at a time when compound interest is at its greatest value.

"This is a specific advantage for people who want to 'catch-up' with their retirement plan," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "And that's one reason that people should pay attention to the Self-Directed Roth IRA as one of the most powerful vehicles for retirement."

In addition to these features, the post broke down other features to investing with a Self-Directed Roth IRA. The act of self-directing a retirement account also makes it easy for investors to choose nontraditional retirement assets in which they are most confident.

