France's EDF and China's Jinko Power Technology have finalized financing for the 2 GW Al Dhafra PV2 project. The array will sell electricity to Emirates Water and Electricity Co. at a price of $0.0135/kWh.From pv magazine France EDF Renewables, the renewable energy unit of French energy group EDF, has closed financing with Jinko Power HK - a subsidiary of China-based power producer Jinko Power Technology - for the 2 GW Al Dhafra PV2 solar project, which will be built approximately 35 kilometers from Abu Dhabi. The consortium has secured around $1 billion in financing from a group of lenders ...

