The edge data center market is expected to grow by 7.48 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

The increasing mobile data traffic is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as monitoring edge data center equipment across multiple locations will hamper the market growth.

Edge Data Center Market: Component Landscape

Based on the deployment, the IT infrastructure segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Edge Data Center Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for edge data centers in North America.

Companies Covered:

Compass Datacenters LLC

Eaton Corp. Plc

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corp.

