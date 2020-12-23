Wolters Kluwer FRR enjoys record year for independent industry recognition

Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business has won three major awards with leading industry publications. IBS Intelligence has named the company's OneSumX for FRR solution as being the Most Impactful in Risk Management and the Most Impactful in Compliance/RegTech in its Global FinTech Innovation Awards, 2020. Regulation Asia, meanwhile, has named the software its Best Solution in Regulatory Reporting in its Awards for Excellence, 2020.

Established in 1991, IBS Intelligence, a member of Cedar Group, is a highly regarded global FinTech news, research and analyst firm. It is the second year running that Wolters Kluwer FRR has won in the Compliance/RegTech category and the first time the company has triumphed in the risk category.

Regulation Asia is a leading source for actionable regulatory intelligence for Asia Pacific markets, with more than 8,500 subscribers, including regulatory bodies, exchanges, banks, asset managers and service providers. This is the second time in the past three years that Wolters Kluwer FRR has won the regulatory reporting accolade with the publication.

The awards are announced as Wolters Kluwer FRR confirmed that 2020 was a record year for independent industry recognition.

Risk magazine recently awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the third year running and Wolters Kluwer FRR is the #1 provider in both Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk according to the RiskTech100, as compiled by Chartis Research. Central Banking, meanwhile, named Wolters Kluwer FRR its 2020 Technology Partner For Regulatory Compliance.

The company, which is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, won a total of 24 highly competitive and independently judged awards this year, compared with 22 in 2019, the previous record. Corporate Vision, The New World Report, APAC Insider, EU Enterprise News, Wealth Finance International and Finance Monthly were among the other publications to acknowledge Wolters Kluwer FRR's excellence and innovation in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions during 2020.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

