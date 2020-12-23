Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
TAAT Lifestyle im Index der 25 stärksten Aktien aufgenommen...
WKN: A0D812 ISIN: GB00B06CZD75 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Drumz Plc - Grant of Options - amendment

PR Newswire

London, December 23

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Grant of Options-amendment

The Company announces an amendment to the announcements of 16 July 2020 and 26 November 2020 regarding the grant of options.

The exercise period in respect of which the 14 million options that have been granted is 10 years from the date of grant, in accordance with Rule 5.5 of the Scheme Rules.

Drumz plc (AIM): DRUM) is focused on investing in and acquiring established software businesses that own good technology, have quality customers and which could better exploit their assets and accelerate their growth with the injection of experienced management and new funds.

Enquiries:

Drumz Plcwww.drumzplc.com
John Wakefield
W H Ireland (NOMAD and Broker)www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Chris Savidge020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936
