Drumz Plc - Grant of Options - amendment

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Grant of Options-amendment

The Company announces an amendment to the announcements of 16 July 2020 and 26 November 2020 regarding the grant of options.

The exercise period in respect of which the 14 million options that have been granted is 10 years from the date of grant, in accordance with Rule 5.5 of the Scheme Rules.

Drumz plc (AIM): DRUM) is focused on investing in and acquiring established software businesses that own good technology, have quality customers and which could better exploit their assets and accelerate their growth with the injection of experienced management and new funds.

