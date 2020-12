Trading with Waturu Holding A/S is suspended because there is material uncertainty as to whether the company is in compliance with First North Growth Market Rulebook. ________________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. + 45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834286