Spanish developer Grenergy has secured a PPA from Colombian energy company Celsia for the supply of 120 GWh per year. The electricity will be provided by a solar park that will begin commercial operations in 2022.From pv magazine Latam Spanish renewable energy developer Grenergy has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from Colombian energy company Celsia for the supply of approximately 120 GWh a year. The electricity will be provided by 72 MW of solar that Grenergy is currently deploying in Colombia under the agreement. Commercial operations are scheduled to start in 2022. This deal ...

