The PV plant will be deployed in the Navoi region of Uzbekistan by UAE-based developer Masdar.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has agreed to finance a 100 MW solar photovoltaic plant with $60 million in the Navoi region of Uzbekistan. The project, which is described by the lender as one of the first two privately owned renewable energy projects in the country, is owned by the special purpose vehicle Nur Navoi Solar Holding and will be developed by UAE-based Masdar, which is a unit of Mubadala Investment Company, an investment holding fully owned by the government of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...