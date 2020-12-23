Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020
PR Newswire
23.12.2020 | 12:46
NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Change of Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

London, December 23

23 December 2020

Newbury Racecourse plc (the 'Company')

Change of Corporate Adviser

The Company announces that Strata Partners ("Strata"), due to a change in its long-term strategy, will stand down as Corporate Adviser (a role required by the Aquis Stock Exchange Rules) to the Company with immediate effect. Strata has advised the Company since 2009.

The Company has appointed Allenby Capital Limited as the new Corporate Adviser to the Company, also with immediate effect.

ENDS.

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc Tel: 01635 40015
Julian Thick (Chief Executive)
Harriet Collins (Head of Communications)

Allenby Capital Limited Tel: 0203 328 5656
Nick Naylor/Liz Kirchner (Corporate Finance)
Hudson Sandler Tel: 020 7796 4133
Charlie Jack

