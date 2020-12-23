Brooge Energy (BROG) recently signed new offtake contracts for a third of its Phase I storage capacity for a 50% premium to previous contracts, effective from November 2020. These agreements were made possible due to the current high demand for storage in the Middle East, and BROG's advanced technological capabilities and strategic location in Fujairah. The new contracts provide for increased revenue and EBITDA in FY21, in addition to the Phase II contribution to realisations that is expected to start in 2021. Phase III pre-construction work started in Q420, marking a significant milestone in developing this transformational project for the company. Our updated valuation, which is based on a blend of DCF, EV/EBITDA and P/E approaches, remains unchanged at $11.0/share.

