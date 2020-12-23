Technavio has been monitoring the application platform market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application Platform Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing popularity of cloud-based services will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of open-source platforms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application Platform Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Application Platform Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- On-premises
- APaaS
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Application Platform Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our application platform market report covers the following areas:
- Application Platform Market size
- Application Platform Market trends
- Application Platform Market industry analysis
This study identifies the launch of application platform as one of the prime reasons driving the application platform market growth during the next few years.
Application Platform Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the application platform market, including some of the vendors such as BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the application platform market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Application Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist application platform market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the application platform market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the application platform market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of application platform market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- aPaaS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Launch of application platforms
- Emergence of low-code application platforms
- Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMC Software Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Micro Focus International Plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
