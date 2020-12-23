Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020
23.12.2020 | 13:34
THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

London, December 23

DANIEL THWAITES PLC

SHAREHOLDER GENERAL MEETING

The Shareholder General Meeting, which was a closed meeting due to the Governments restrictions around public gatherings, was held at 12 noon on Wednesday, 23 December 2020.

The results of the resolutions proposed at the meeting were as follows:

Resolution 1 - To receive and adopt the accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 and the report of the directors and auditor - 99.74% in favour

Resolution 2 - To approve and confirm the remuneration of the directors for the year ended 31 March 2020 - 99.29% in favour

