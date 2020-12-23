Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
TAAT Lifestyle im Index der 25 stärksten Aktien aufgenommen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886286 ISIN: LR0008862868 Ticker-Symbol: RC8 
Tradegate
23.12.20
13:52 Uhr
57,74 Euro
+0,43
+0,75 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,2657,4813:49
57,1857,7413:53
PR Newswire
23.12.2020 | 13:34
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Caribbean Group appoints Amy C. McPherson to Board of Directors

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today announced the appointment of Amy C. McPherson, former president and managing director of Europe for Marriott International, to its Board of Directors. Her appointment was effective as of December 21, 2020.

"I am honored to welcome Amy to our board of directors," said Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group's chairman and CEO. "Her many years of involvement in the growth of the travel industry, as well as her deep experience in the development of international markets, will be a valuable addition to the board."

McPherson spent more than 30 years in leadership roles at Marriott International, including 10 years of service as the company's president and managing director of Europe, until her retirement in 2019. While at Marriott, she was recognized as one of 25 outstanding "Women Who Mean Business" by the Washington Business Journal.

Ms. McPherson is former Vice Chair of the Executive Advisory Council at James Madison University College of Business. Currently, she is a principal investor in KidsKnowBest, a full-service creative agency providing strong brand solutions for the social age powered by kids.

About Royal Caribbean GroupRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., doing business as Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), is a cruise vacation company that owns four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 21, 2020. Learn more at www.rclcorporate.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.