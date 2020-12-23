Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2020) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB:BLTMF) ("BLUE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2020 annual and special meeting, held virtually on December 22, 2020. All resolutions submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Circular were approved by shareholders. These resolutions include;

Approving the fixing of the number of Directors of the Company at 7;

The election of the following slate of Directors: Chad Williams Robert Cinits Elaine Ellingham Louis Gariepy Philippe Girard Paolo Lostrito Rick Paolone

The appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration;

The approval of the Company's stock option plan; and

A special resolution empowering the Directors to determine by resolution the number of Directors within the minimum and maximum numbers provided for in the Articles of the Company.

About BLUE

Blue Thunder Mining Inc. is a gold exploration company focused in the Chibougamau Gold District of Québec, where it has consolidated approximately 51,000 hectares of prospective exploration claims in five separate blocks (the Muus Project), making BLUE one of the largest landholders in the District. Much of the exploration ground occurs along major regional structures, including the Guercheville and Fancamp Deformation Zones, both of which are associated with numerous gold and/or base metal deposits and showings in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Cinits

President and CEO



Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

401 Bay Street, Suite 2100, P.O. Box 55, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4

(647) 848-1009

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, anticipated exploration program results, the ability to complete the amount of the announced private placement, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties. This news release contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in the Chibougamau District in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits, and the results of any mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties, are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof.

