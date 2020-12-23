Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
TAAT Lifestyle im Index der 25 stärksten Aktien aufgenommen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 658450 ISIN: IL0010826506 Ticker-Symbol: RDF1 
Frankfurt
23.12.20
09:16 Uhr
7,500 Euro
+0,450
+6,38 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6508,25014:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD7,500+6,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.