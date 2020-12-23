A vanadium redox flow battery will be installed at a Western Australian caravan park in the new year. Supplied by VSun Energy, the installation advances its parent company's vanadium endeavours.From pv magazine Australia VSun Energy is supplying a 5 kW/30 kWh vanadium redox flow battery from Singaporean manufacturer V-Flow Tech that will be installed in the Beverly Caravan Park in Western Australia's wheatbelt region. Paired with a 6 kW solar system, the vanadium flow battery will be fitted once it arrives in the state in June 2021. The system was commissioned by the Shire of Beverley council, ...

