BARAM INTERNATIONAL Co., LTD: Luxury Vegan Brand DEAR DAHLIAs Value Surges Over 200% to Reach USD 80M

Post-money valuation of Baram Int'l doubles to reach approx. USD 80M over Dear Dahlia's potential. Global presence of brand to further expand via top luxury retailers in Europe, Asia, GCC, Australasia

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / Baram International Co., Ltd., parent company of Dear Dahlia, closed its latest USD 11M funding round led by QUAD Investment Management in July 2020 with a post-money valuation of USD 80M. The company nearly doubled its valuation in less than one year with Dear Dahlia's outstanding sales performance in top luxury channels in France (Galeries Lafayette), Italy (La Rinascente), US (Neiman Marcus), Japan (Isetan Mitsukoshi) and more. Nine months into founding, the brand took off with its first investment round of USD 5.4M led by Amorepacific group in 2018.

Dear Dahlia is a luxury vegan beauty brand established in 2017 as an in-house brand of Baram International Co., Ltd., a cosmetics distribution and marketing company. Now available in over 20 countries, Dear Dahlia will be further expanding its global presence with major high-end retailers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. By the end of 2020, Dear Dahlia will be launched in Germany · Switzerland (Douglas), UK (LookFantastic), followed by Russia (Gold Apple), Australia · New Zealand · India · Indonesia (Sephora) early next year.

Behind this success lies the high-performance and skin-friendly makeup products that speak for Dear Dahlia's philosophy and innovation. Inspired by the Dahlia flower, the brand is committed to creating timeless cosmetics with nourishing formulas and a trend-defying style to naturally enhance the unique beauty of each person. Their signature octagonal marble design is shaped like the symbolic flower in full bloom, while each product is infused with patented Dahlia Variabilis flower extract rich in powerful antioxidants. From the famous Lip Mousse to the iconic Eye Sequins, these luxe vegan cosmetics continue to develop in range, presence, and popularity, with endorsements by celebrities and beauty professionals worldwide.

According to CEO Ray Park, the brand's "growing global audience and achievements demonstrate the scalability and sustainability of its work; as a leading luxury vegan brand, Dear Dahlia will continue redefining luxury vegan beauty with quality products and conscious innovation."

For more information on Dear Dahlia, visit www.deardahlia.com | @deardahlia_beauty

Media Contact:

Company: BARAM INTERNATIONAL Co., LTD

Address: 12th floor, 317, Dosan-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

State/City: Seoul, Republic of Korea

Email: support@deardahlia.com

Website: https://www.deardahlia.com/

SOURCE: BARAM INTERNATIONAL Co., LTD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622149/Luxury-Vegan-Brand-DEAR-DAHLIAs-Value-Surges-Over-200-to-Reach-USD-80M