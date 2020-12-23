Anzeige
23.12.2020
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 23

23 December 2020

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

ResolutionsVotes for*%Votes against%Votes withheld**
Resolution 16,340,96299.5330,0200.471,729
Resolution 2 (a)6,342,36099.5230,2770.4874
Resolution 2 (b)6,342,48799.5330,1500.4774
Resolution 36,342,48799.5330,1500.4774
Resolution 46,340,48799.5032,1500.5074
Resolution 56,342,48299.5330,1550.4774

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)
Jason Robertson		Tel:+44-20-7330-1883
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
