Digital Commerce Platform Market is Poised to Reach US$ 20 Bn Towards 2029 End: Future Market Insights

Solution providers are anticipated to constantly launch novel products outfitted with present-day advancements to integrate the most sophisticated digital commerce solutions.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global digital commerce platform market is projected to surge at prolific CAGR of over 14% over the forecast period 2020-2029. The growth can be primarily attributed to growing preference for cloud-based platforms. As the COVID-19 outbreak increases, businesses are effectually leveraging cloud-based and on-premise digital commerce solutions to remain afloat. Moreover, growth will extend even in the post-pandemic landscape.

"Key market players are emphasizing on providing expanded shopping channel experience, with dependence on social media by way of a primary marketing source for their services and products, significantly improving their revenue prospects," comments the FMI analyst.

Digital Commerce Platform Market - Key Highlights

North America will remain lucrative among other regions, however East Asia will record a fastest growth rate.

Design & implementation services component type is anticipated to record maximum market share by 2029 end.

Small & medium enterprises will be recording a volume CAGR of 14% throughout 2019-2029.

Electronics end use industry will foresee high growth, trailed by fashion & apparel products.

Digital Commerce Platform Market - Drivers

Increasing preference for cloud-based solutions to combine their e-commerce platforms, ascertaining increased maintenance and scalability of operational stability boosting market growth.

The emergence of subscription-based e-commerce platforms, mainly in the media & entertainment category, is laying grounds for lucrative expansion prospects.

As the world becomes progressively digitized, need for virtual platforms for easy business conduct is fueling companies to boost online commerce platforms.

Digital Commerce Platform Market - Restraints

Increased instances of identity theft and cyber fraud have discouraged several consumers to pull out from the virtual landscape, thus hindering the expansion prospects.

Lack of marketing skills exhibited by the market players owing to the nascent stage of the market can negatively impact the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably altered worldwide buying behavior of consumer, wherein traditional retailing has taken a backseat. An exemplar shift towards a more digitized world is evident, with prompted changes in spending habits are likely to have long-term ramifications.

As individuals are strictly following the social distancing protocols, their need to dependence on e-commerce platforms to make their purchases, indicating an optimistic expansion trajectory for the digital commerce platform market in the foreseeable years.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players in the global digital commerce platforms market are capitalizing on the ever growing worldwide virtual space to present technically sophisticated solutions to probable clients. These players provide both B2C and B2B solutions to retain a wider customer base.

Some of the key players in the market are SAP SE, Shopify Inc., Magento Commerce, Oracle Corporation, Apttus, Intershop Communications AG, Salesforce.com Inc., WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Episerver, Sitecore, Unilog Content Solutions Pvt Ltd. and Kentico Software.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Digital Commerce Platform market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on component (solution, services), enterprise size (small and medium enterprises, large enterprises), and end-use industry (food & beverages, fashion & apparel, health & beauty, electronics, home & furniture, automotive, media & entertainment, others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

