FactMR: Dental Consumables Market to Account for US$ 50 Bn by 2030 End: Fact.MR

Market players are incorporating technologies such as computer aided manufacturing (CAM) and computer aided design (CAD) into endodontics, periodontics, and orthodontics to bring in accuracy and precision.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / Fact.MR: The global dental consumables market is slated to record a steady CAGR of about 4% during 2020-2030. Growing focus on physical appearance is one of the significant drivers of the market. The surging trend of dental makeover is generating opportunities for cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry. This trend is attaining more popularity in specific age groups such as gen Y and millennials.

"Growing number of oral diseases on account of lack of dental care awareness and unhealthy eating habits is driving the global dental consumables market. The market is further anticipated to advantage from growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

The global dental consumables market to account for US$ 50 Bn by 2030 end.

Dental prosthetics followed by dental implants will remain the most lucrative category, and will record a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will remain the front runner among other regions in the global market.

Drivers

Progressions such as CAD and CAM into endodontics, periodontics, and orthodontics are complementing the market growth.

Growing instances of dental disorders and increasing demand for invasive dental procedures, will fuel the demand for dental consumables

Surge in dental tourism in emerging economies such as India and China, together with a rising geriatric populace will drive market growth.

Constraints

High costs associated with dental consumables and procedures might act as a deterrent to market expansion.

Unfavourable reimbursement policy for periodontal surgeries and dental implants will impact the market growth

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has hurt the market growth of the dental consumables industry due to restrictions brought in with lockdown globally. The demand for non-essential medical procedures has dropped, which is likely to hurt market expansion in the near term, On the other hand, as the market is getting back on track gradually, the global dental consumables market is likely to regain its normal growth rate in the approaching months.

Competition Landscape

Major market players in the global dental consumables market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, 3M Health Care, Danaher Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Henry Schein, Inc., DENTSPLY Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc and Patterson Companies, Inc. Players are focusing on new product launches and innovations to remain ahead of the competition. Collaborations and acquisitions with other companies are further being utilized by the players to attain an upper hand in the market.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the dental consumables market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product (dental implants, dental prosthetics, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials, and other dental consumables) and end user (dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and dental laboratories), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

